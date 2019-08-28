Officials update on FEMA response to tornado recovery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials from FEMA, Ohio EMA, and SBA updated local residents on the recovery effort by the federal government at a news conference at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Wednesday.

Also in attendance were Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald.

View the video player above for the full news conference. This story will be updated with additional details.

