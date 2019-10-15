Officials taking action after Kroger announces store closure

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Harrison Township officials say they are taking action after Kroger announces it will close its Needmore Road store.

According to a Kroger spokesperson, the company’s Needmore Road location is set to shut down November 14.

Several shoppers have told 2 NEWS the closure will force them to shop for items like meat and fresh produce several miles away.

According to Georgeann Godsey, vice president of the Harrison Township Board of Trustees, the township is trying to set up a meeting with Kroger to discuss the future of the building, which is currently under Kroger’s ownership.

Several shoppers told 2 NEWS Monday they would like another grocer to move in.

“I get my prescriptions here and everything,” said Aurora Carter, who lives in Harrison Township.

Carter told 2 NEWS it won’t be easy for her to drive several miles to get groceries once the Needmore Road Kroger closes.

“I’m handicapped right now, so if it takes that, where am I going to go?” she said.

According to a Kroger representative, the company’s Siebenthaler Avenue store is set to reopen November 15. That store is about four miles away.

Other shoppers told 2 NEWS they will have to go to the Walmart in Butler Township or the Kroger stores in Huber Heights or Vandalia.

“I think it’s going to hurt the community pretty good because now we’re going to have to go somewhere else to get something ’cause it is real convenient here,” said Bryan Reist, another Harrison Township resident.

Harrison Township Administrator Kris McClintick declined to speak with 2 NEWS for an interview before the township talks with Kroger but sent in a statement Monday afternoon.

“We understand this was a business decision,” McClintick said in the statement sent to 2 NEWS, adding that the township is “disappointed” in Kroger’s decision.

“The Northridge community is recovering from the Memorial Day tornado and this comes at very vulnerable time for the community,” McClintick said. “We just learned of the closure on Friday and will be assessing the impact from a community and economic development perspective.”

Some residents told 2 NEWS they remain hopeful that a new grocer will choose to move in soon.

“The community needs a store badly,” said William Crusoe, who lives in Harrison Township. “They really need to have a store put back here.”

Slightly more than 100 people work at the Needmore Road Kroger, according to a spokesperson, but the company has not said whether those jobs will be transferred to other stores.

2 NEWS has reached out to a Kroger spokesperson to try to get more information on why the store is closing. We’re still waiting to hear back.

