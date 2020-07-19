Officials say pandemic is not an excuse to leave children in cars during the summer

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – We’re seeing high temperatures in the Miami Valley this week so paramedics and emergency officials are reminding parents and caretakers to remember not to leave children in a car, even for a short amount of time.

Moraine Fire Department Lieutenant Gary Rettig says he recognizes that the pandemic makes this choice more difficult for those with children. Many stores are limiting the number of visitors to slow the spread of COVID. However, there’s never a time that children should be left in a car

“Other than auto accidents heat stroke is the leading cause of death for children inside of a vehicle,” said Lt. Rettig.

Lt. Rettig also says they department has already responded to several calls of kids left in cars this summer. None of those incidents were fatal, but in 2019 52 children nationwide died in a hot car.

“The temperature in a car increases about 20 degrees while sitting idle with no air conditioning running and the sun beating down on them. Kids aren’t able to process that very well,” he said.

If a person must run errands, other options should be considered before bringing children along.

“Neighbors. friends, babysitter, an older child in the family, somebody that is of a responsible age to watch the child.” said Rettig. “However, if you do have to take them they should be going in [to the store] with you.”

The CDC recommends people aged 2 and older wear face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in the same household, especially when it’s difficult to social distance like in a store.