Officials say COVID-19 cases not spiking in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Warren County officials say coronavirus cases are not spiking in the county after Governor DeWine noted last week that the area, along with other counties in southwest Ohio, was showing “worrisome” trends.

Warren County Commissioner Dave Young says cases have dropped 33 percent in the Mason and Deerfield zip codes.

“I’m not sure where the disconnect is but from the numbers that we’re seeing in Warren County on the ground, there is a disconnect between the numbers because what we’re actually seeing in this so-called spike in cases is a decrease in cases in our largest zip code, which is the Mason/Deerfield Township area,” he said.

Young says during the second week of June, there was a five day stretch where cases in the county jumped into double digits, but there is not an ongoing spike in cases.