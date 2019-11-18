One hospitalized after water rescue in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a water rescue in West Carrollton on Monday.

The West Carrollton Fire Department tells 2 NEWS that two kayakers encountered a swift current on the Great Miami River and ended up in the water, leading to a rescue response from area agencies.

Our crews captured the sight of water rescue teams in a body of water on Farmersville-West Carrollton and Upper River Roads attempting to rescue the kayakers.

One female was taken to the hospital but the severity of her injuries is unclear at this time.

The second victim was not hurt in the incident.

Both kayakers had their cellphones on them at the time and were able to call for help.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

