Officials: Man shot after wielding knife at deputy at Buck Creek State Park

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot and killed by a Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Sunday night after the man ran at a deputy while wielding a knife, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Justin Nawman was patrolling the park when he saw Michael Spencer, who had blood on his hands and neck, handling a knife.

Nawman requested backup, prompting numerous agencies and officers to respond to the scene.

While attempting to diffuse the situation, Spencer ran at Deputy Nawman with the knife, prompting Deputy Nawman to shoot him. As a result of the shooting, Spencer died.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident. At the conclusion of the investigation, the findings will be presented to a Grand Jury, which will decide whether any of the officers or deputies acted criminally during the incident.

Deputy Nawman has been placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting.

Body camera footage of the incident is expected to be released at a later time.

