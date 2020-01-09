Officials looking for suspect in west Dayton restaurant break-in

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect that broke into a west Dayton restaurant on Saturday.

The suspect broke into the west Dayton restaurant, causing damage to the store before stealing boxes of food products. Surveillance footage caught the suspect breaking in.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Restaurant break-in (Miami Valley Crime Stoppers)

