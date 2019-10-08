Officials looking for money order theft suspect

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected in a money order theft at a local gas station.

The man is accused of getting three money orders totaling $1,200 and shortchanging the business before leaving. The incident happened at the Speedway gas station on State Route 725 in Washington Township on Sept. 4.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.

