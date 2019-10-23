Officials looking for missing Greene County woman

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 87-year-old woman who went missing late Tuesday night.

The family of Margaret “Peg” Champney reported her missing between 8:30 pm and 9 pm when they returned home near Yellow Springs and she was gone. The family is not sure how long she had been gone.

Champney does not suffer with any major medical issues, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by other departments in searching for Champney until about 1 am Wednesday, using dogs, drones, and an OSP helicopter.

Authorities searched the area of East Hyde Road, south of Robert P. Eastman covered Bridge. They found her phone and what is believed to be her jacket. She’s also believed to be on foot.

The search will resume after daylight on Wednesday. Anyone with information on Champney’s whereabouts are asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 937-376-5111.

