Officials look into violations after massive pallet fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Investigators say legal action is a possibility as they look into code violations after a massive fire at a pallet yard.

The fire sparked Wednesday around 7 p.m. The pallet yard is located in the 1200 block of Warder Street near Williamson Street.

Thursday, investigators combed the property looking for clues as to what started the fire and who is responsible.

“This is an ongoing discussion with the various owners. There’s various people involved,” said Springfield Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Smith.

Two companies own the pallets. Another company owns the land.

The assistant chief says legal action is possible.

Fire officials say they’ve paid a visit to the property before and have issued a number of code violations over the past several years.

The Fire Chief estimates tens of thousands of pallets burned Wednesday night. The pallets were packed so tightly that firefighters had problems keeping the fire from spreading and getting to the source of the fire.

“This has been on our radar for a while as far as making sure we have fire apparatus access to get back in there,” says Springfield Fire Chief Brian Miller.

“The lanes driving up and down it are supposed to be at least 20 feet. They’re not 20 feet,” states Smith.

There is also a broken fence along the property that officials say will need to be repaired.

As officials make a determination on the violations, a cause for the fire remains undetermined.

“At this point, physical evidence is not there,” states Smith. “This could be kids shooting fireworks off, could be someone going in and actually starting the fire, could be someone smoking.”

Fire officials say no injuries were reported.

