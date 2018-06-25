Officials: Lineup draws thousands to Dayton air show

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2018 Dayton Air Show is now in the books and thousands of people came out to see the sights.

Air show officials estimate 62,000 people attended the 44th annual show held at Dayton International Airport this past weekend.

The show experienced increased military support both flying and on the ground. Officials say sponsorship participation was at an all-time high and many of the show’s specialty seating venues sold out.

The show also continues to enjoy tremendous support from many volunteer organizations in the community that provide personnel to work in key areas.

“We can’t be more pleased with the outcome of this year’s show,” stated Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air & Trade show Board of Trustees, producers of the show. “The weather cooperated and spectators came out in big numbers. We’re very thankful to our sponsors and volunteers who helped make the show a success.”

In addition to the Blue Angels, F-22 and other top attractions, the show featured a B-52 heavy bomber, the B-17 Movie Memphis Belle and Orbis Flying Eye Hospital aircraft displays. On Friday, SOAR and Special Wish children’s programs were attended by nearly 1,000 kids.

Planning for next year show is already underway. The 2019 Dayton Air Show scheduled for June 22 and 23 is expected to be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.