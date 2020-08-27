Officials launch ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign through Labor Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement, the Montgomery County Coroner, and the Montgomery County OVI Task Force are launching their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign that will run through Labor Day.

“Every time we make a traffic stop and we take an impaired driver off the roadway, that’s a potential life we’ve saved,” states Lt. Geoffrey Freeman with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The groups held a news conference to announce the campaign Wednesday morning at the AAA fleet garage on Springboro Pike. Saturation patrols and checkpoints will be part of the crackdown on Miami Valley roads.

From now until Labor Day, officers will be looking for drivers who are drunk or on drugs. Troopers say there will be zero tolerance and impaired drivers will be arrested and charged.

“There’s all kind of avenues–Uber, taxis, you have friends and family. There’s absolutely no excuse to drive impaired,” warns Lt. Freeman.

The goal is to reduce serious-injury and fatal crashes.

“It’s the end of summer. People are having one last ‘hoorah.’ Kids come back from college, high school, and they’re going to go out and drink. So we want them to do it responsibly,” says Carlene Maynes, the Coordinator for Montgomery County OVI Task Force.

In 2019, the Ohio Department of Public Safety reported more than 10,000 alcohol-related crashes, with more than 1,000 of them deadly. Officials would like to reduce those numbers.

“With everything opening back up, we’re starting to see an increase now in our statistics with crashes,” says Lt. Freeman.

“Speeds are way up. So what we’re seeing in our office is much more dramatic crahses. Much more lethal crashes where injuries are much more severe than I’m used to seeing in the past,” says Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

“Be responsible. That’s our whole goal in this. That’s our entire message. Be responsible,” says Lt. Freeman.

The campaign runs through September 7.