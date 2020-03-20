Officials give update on COVID-19 cases at Koester Pavilion

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Premier Health and Miami County Public Health are hosting a news conference Friday afternoon to address the COVID-19 cases at Koester Pavilion and Upper Valley Medical Center.

On March 18, public health officials with Clark and Miami counties disclosed that a Dayton VA Medical Center patient who tested positive for coronavirus had been at Miami County long-term care facility called Koester Pavilion before being transferred to the Dayton VA.

That patient is a Clark County resident in his 70s.

Shortly after, officials were notified that a second resident out of Koester Pavilion had tested positive as well. The 62-year-old woman was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center.

Thursday, Miami County Public Health officials announced that nine additional residents were considered to be presumptive positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 11.

We’re told that three additional residents and two staff members are being hospitalized at Upper Valley Medical Center. Tests for those cases are pending.

Five other staff members are awaiting their test results as well.

As of Friday, there are 169 confirmed cases in Ohio. The state’s first death was recorded, a resident of Lucas County.