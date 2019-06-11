Officials discuss long-term housing plan

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local officials and organizations are working together to come up with a long-term housing plan for those displaced by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Dozens of local leaders gathered in Dayton Monday to discuss the issue.

Some of the people at Monday’s meeting also met with staff members from Governor Mike DeWine’s office Friday to discuss housing.

Cherish Cronmiller, president and CEO of the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, told 2 NEWS she expects there will be enough housing available in Montgomery County so not many of those displaced are forced to move outside the county.

While many families have found short-term options for shelter, many still need to find a place to stay over the long term.

“There was just kind of glass everywhere and the whole back of the house had blown in and everything was out the front window,” said Evonne Moore, who had lived with her daughter at the Rivers Edge Apartments in Harrison Township.

With the exception of some clothes, Moore and her daughter lost everything when the tornadoes hit.

“I’ve been able to stay at the hotel with her because they did put her in a hotel, so I haven’t had to sleep in my car just yet,” Moore said.

Local officials and organizations are working to find housing for the hundreds of families like Moore’s.

“It can appear quite overwhelming, but I think it is manageable,” Cronmiller said.

The Miami Valley Community Action Partnership is helping displaced residents find and afford long-term housing, Cronmiller said. The goal is to get families into similar housing compared to where they lived before, she added.

“There is a mix of availability right now, but it often sometimes does mean it could be in a different location,” she explained.

“[What] I’m hoping for the future is that we pay it forward, that we continue to work together,” Moore said.

The Miami Valley Community Action Partnership is using donations to help provide funding for families in need, Cronmiller said. To donate, click here.

Cronmiller suggests those in need of housing contact the American Red Cross first, then Miami Valley CAP. For more information about receiving help finding housing, click here.

Miami Valley CAP will also soon post families’ wish-lists on its website so community members can donate furniture and other home furnishings, Cronmiller said. Volunteers are also needed to help families relocate, she added.

Landlords may notify Miami Valley CAP if they have units available for rent by clicking here.

To find a needs assessment form for low-income households, click here.