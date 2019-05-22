Officials discuss Good Samaritan closure at community meeting
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health hosted the second of three meetings on the closing of Good Samaritan Hospital. Premier says the meetings are meant for the community to get updates and to understand what to expect moving forward.
It’s also a forum, where neighbors are free to ask questions.
A representative says Seton Hall has been cleared inside and deconstruction of that building will happen in the next few weeks.
“I think the community meetings are a good face-to-face opportunity to learn from the individuals that are working on the project, all the aspects of what it takes, and to ensure we know what the concerns are,” says John McKinney with Premier Health.
The next meeting will take place in June at Fairview United Methodist Church.
