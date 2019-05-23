Officials discuss concerning letter received by Montgomery Co. homeowners

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – County officials issued a message to residents after many property owners received a misleading letter in the mail this week from a private real estate group indicating that their property would potentially be transferred away from them.

On Thursday morning, the Montgomery County Auditor, Recorder, and Treasurer said during a joint press conference that property owners need to know that this notice is not an official Montgomery County government notice, and they do not need to engage with the letter.

They believe at least 2,000 of the cards went out to Montgomery County and a few Greene County residents, and targeted those who are behind on property taxes.

“We did send out official notices to probably a lot of the same people who are getting this notice, and we don’t want there to be confusion,” said Montgomery County Treasurer, Russ Joseph. “We’re not taking anyone’s property.”

All three officials said their officers started receiving calls on Wednesday from concerned homeowners.

“The frightened feeling that they may feel, thinking that something has happened to their property or that something wasn’t paid or something wasn’t received,” said Montgomery County Recorder, Brandon McClain, referring to a call he received from a senior citizen.

They said many believed that it was an official government notice, but auditor Karl Keith said they learned they are coming from Brewer Property Group after members of his team called the number listed.

“You get a three-minute recording from the real estate group offering to buy your home, that is what they’re trying to do,” said Keith.

They said the card does not have the county logo or emblem on it, but the fact that it is being perceived as government issued is alarming.

“It’s wrong of the Brewer Property Group to be threatening our tax payers, and we’re here today to insist that they stop,” said Joseph.

They urged the homeowners who received the card to ignore it, unless they were interested in selling their property.

They added anyone who has any concerns about their property or property taxes, to contact them.

The number for the Auditor’s office is (937) 225-4326.

To contact the Recorder, call (937) 225-4275.

The Montgomery County Treasurer can be contacted at (937) 225-4010.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.