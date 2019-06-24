Officials: Dayton Air Show attendance down 25% due to parking changes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Attendance at the 2019 Dayton Air Show was down nearly 25 percent, according to Air Show officials in a press release.

Officials said that attendance was down due to the implementation of alternate paved parking, which required 100 percent shuttling to and from distant lots.

Heavy rains caused the show’s normal parking lots to be unusable.

Despite the final attendance numbers, organizers are pleased with how the weekend went.

“The 2019 show lineup was great,” Scott Buchanan, chairman of the United States Air and Trade Show Board of Trustees, said. “Our thanks to the dedicated spectators, sponsors and volunteers for their support of the show.”

Plans have already begun for the 2020 Dayton Air Show, set to take place on June 27 and 28 featuring the United States Navy Blue Angels.

