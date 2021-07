CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Clark County home caught fire Saturday due to mishandled fireworks.

The fire happened at a home on Brumbraugh Street before 7 p.m.

Fire crews on scene told 2 NEWS a man accidentally detonated fireworks inside a garage. Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire. Everyone was able to get out safely.

The man who lit the fireworks suffered minor burns to his face.