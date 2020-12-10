SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport held a groundbreaking Thursday that officials from the Air Force Research Laboratory, Dayton Development Coalition, JobsOhio, the City of Springfield, BETA Technologies and Joby Aviation attended.
They broke ground on a new advanced urban air mobility technology simulator facility around 12:30 p.m. The goal of the facility is to accelerate commercial use of advanced air mobility aircraft and help establish a new supply chain to help support development.
The simulators will allow pilots to gain experience in a controlled environment. Springfield’s airspace has been approved for testing beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) capabilities for unmanned aircraft.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Big Time Sports: Championship Game set as Big Ten enters final week with 2 key rivalry games canceled
- Kettering Health Network doctor answers most common vaccine questions
- Pence in Georgia, Biden set to stump for candidates next week as crucial runoffs near
- President Trump says he’s joining Texas AG Ken Paxton’s election lawsuit
- Officials break ground on new simulation facility at Springfield Airport