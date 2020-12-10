Officials break ground on new simulation facility at Springfield Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport held a groundbreaking Thursday that officials from the Air Force Research Laboratory, Dayton Development Coalition, JobsOhio, the City of Springfield, BETA Technologies and Joby Aviation attended.

They broke ground on a new advanced urban air mobility technology simulator facility around 12:30 p.m. The goal of the facility is to accelerate commercial use of advanced air mobility aircraft and help establish a new supply chain to help support development.

The simulators will allow pilots to gain experience in a controlled environment. Springfield’s airspace has been approved for testing beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) capabilities for unmanned aircraft.