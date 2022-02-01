SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield City Commission will hear from local officials and activists on the Tremont City Barrel Fill on Feb. 1.

Ahead of its legislative meeting on Tuesday, the Springfield City Commission will hear from local officials and activists.

According to the City of Springfield, industrial waste barrels full of toxic chemicals are dumped in a part of the closed landfill at 3108 Snyder Domer Rd. These barrels are threatening to contaminate a nearby aquifer that provides drinking water to thousands within the community.

“Negotiations to finalize the cleanup of this site have been ongoing for over two years,” said Springfield City Commissioner David Estrop. “This is a serious matter that poses a threat to the safety and good health of those in our community, and it must be resolved as soon as possible.”

Clark County Health Commissioner Charles Patterson and members of People for Safe Water will address the barrel fill at 6:20 p.m., ahead of the legislative session at 7 p.m. in the Springfield City Hall Forum.