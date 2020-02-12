Officers who took down Oregon District shooter receive medals of heroism

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The six officers who took down the Oregon District shooter were honored at a luncheon of the Ohio Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. Each officer received a Medal for Heroism.

Our partners at the Troy Daily News report that the ceremony was hosted by the local Richard Montgomery Chapter, which includes Montgomery and Miami counties.

“We are deeply honored for this opportunity to pay tribute to the six Dayton police officers for bravery displayed during the response to the tragic mass-shooting on August 4th, 2019 in this community’s Historic Oregon District,” said state society president Steve Hinson.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost was the keynote speaker, saying, “Without these officers’ courage and dedication to duty, further carnage would have been inevitable.”

The Medal of Heroism is presented in recognition of outstanding bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of imminent danger such as acts involving great personal courage and risk to the recipient.