Officers request assistance after shots heard near scene of investigation

by: WDTN.com Staff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police signaled for additional assistance after hearing shots fired near the site of an investigation Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Basswood Avenue near Riverside Drive and were investigating a crime when shots were fired from a man in a black Subaru.

A countywide request for officer assistance was issued briefly but was canceled minutes later.

Upon further investigation, police do not believe that the shots were targeted at them or the subject of the original investigation.

