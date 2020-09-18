Officers Recognized for Actions Following Oregon District Shooting

Sinclair Police Officers Thomas McMurty (retired,middle left) and Karen Moore (middle right) recognized for heroic actions following Oregon District shooting.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two officers from the Sinclair Police Department were recognized for their heroic response to the Oregon District mass shooting on August 4, 2019. The Sinclair Community College Board of Trustees awarded Officers Thomas McMurty and Karen Moore with a commemorative pin.

The officers helped victims and Dayton Police following the shooting that left nine people dead and 27 injured. They arrived within four minutes of receiving the call for assistance and jumped right in with life saving efforts and securing the scene.

Officer McMurty retired this year after dedicating 14 years of service to law enforcement. McMurty spent the last three years with the Sinclair Police Department.