Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Officers on scene of multi-vehicle crash in Beavercreek

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CAR CRASH GENERIC_101581

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Beavercreek are on the scene of a crash believed to involve three vehicles.

Beavercreek Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just before 6:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Fairfield Road.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash or if anyone was seriously injured. 2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS