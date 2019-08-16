Officers issue call for backup while detaining wanted suspect

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Officers issued a brief call for backup while confronting a wanted subject in Carlisle Thursday night.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS police attempted to detain the suspect just before 10:30 pm in the 10500 block of Jamaica Road.
The suspect struggled with the officers, prompting them to issue a “Signal 99” and request additional officers to respond to the scene.
The call for assistance was canceled quickly after once the officers were able to detain the suspect.
No officers were injured in the incident.
It is unclear what the suspect was wanted for, or if they were injured in the struggle.
