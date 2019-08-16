Officers issue call for backup while detaining wanted suspect

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
9-13 Police lights_255658

Police are investigating after people suffer stab wounds in Dayton.

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Officers issued a brief call for backup while confronting a wanted subject in Carlisle Thursday night.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS police attempted to detain the suspect just before 10:30 pm in the 10500 block of Jamaica Road.

The suspect struggled with the officers, prompting them to issue a “Signal 99” and request additional officers to respond to the scene.

The call for assistance was canceled quickly after once the officers were able to detain the suspect.

No officers were injured in the incident.

It is unclear what the suspect was wanted for, or if they were injured in the struggle.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS