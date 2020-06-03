Officers face challenge of balancing law, community relations during protests

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Many ongoing community conversations include better understanding of law enforcement.

Steve Meacham teaches Criminal Justice at Cedarville University and also served as a New York state trooper for 31 years. He tells us an officer’s job is to uphold the law, so they must respond to any situation that becomes unlawful.

Meacham says officers are held to a higher standard, but he encourages people to remember that officers are still human.

“Even though there’s a higher standard there, we try to do our best to hire people who are qualified for the position by conducting these thorough background investigations to try and ensure as best as possible that the right individuals are being hired and are working in these capacities. But understand that people are still human. Mistakes are made, and sometimes egregious mistakes are made, but these are rare occurrences,” he said.

Meacham hopes to see everyone learn from each other and treat each other with dignity and respect.