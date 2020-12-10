Police shoot person during traffic stop in New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — A traffic stop led to a person getting shot by police in New Lebanon Thursday morning.

An officer issued a county-wide call for assistance during the stop on Franklin Street near U.S. 35. around Midnight. Police have not specified the reason the vehicle was stopped, or what led to shots being fired. One person was taken to the hospital after being shot, however, and their condition is not known at this time.

Police said everyone else inside the car was detained and are being questioned by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. BCI is also handling the investigation into the shooting.

The officer involved has been on the police force for 15 years and was wearing a body camera. The footage from the camera is being reviewed and police said more information is expected to be made available.

The New Lebanon Police Chief said the last time an officer was involved in a shooting at the department was the late-1980s.

