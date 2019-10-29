Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Dayton

Police investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting at Gettysburg Avenue and Free Pike in Dayton on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. (Photo: Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Dayton early Tuesday.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Free Pike.

Police say an officer was in the area, following a tip about a man who was a suspect in a possible homicide investigation.

The officer was in the parking lot of the Shell gas station near the intersection, when he spotted the suspect sitting inside a vehicle.

Police say the officer was approaching the vehicle when the suspect fired a shot at the officer. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect at least once.

Authorities issued a “Signal 99” call for assistance following the shooting.

Medics responded and took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer was not injured.

Police say the officer fired several shots at the suspect.

Homicide detectives and investigators from Professional Standards are conducting a duel investigation into the shooting.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, while the investigation is conducted.

Dayton Police are expected to release more information about the shooting later Tuesday.

