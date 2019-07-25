Officers call for assistance at Dayton apartment complex

Officers call for assistance near Summit Square Apartments on Thursday, July 25, 2019. (Photo: Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police called for countywide assistance while investigating reports of a fight at a Dayton apartment complex early Thursday.

Officers went to Summit Square Apartments just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday on reports of a disturbance between two women.

When police arrived, they found a large crowd gathered outside the complex.

Officers called for help a short time later.

Police say someone interfered with the investigation. Officers eventually deployed a taser to stop that person and take him into custody.

Officers canceled the call for assistance just after 3:40 a.m.

No one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

