SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer was shot in Sidney Wednesday night.

According to our partners at Sidney Daily News, the officer was shot sometime around 10:30 p.m. near Highland Avenue and Lynn Street. It’s not clear if the officer is with the sheriff’s office or the city.

The officer’s injuries are nonfatal, but a helicopter is on the scene.

