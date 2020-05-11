Officer involved shooting in Possum Creek Metropark

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after an officer involved shooting took place in Possum Creek Metropark Sunday.

Rangers for Five Rivers Metroparks were called regarding a suspicious man who was speaking incoherently and acting as if influenced by drugs. The deputy was nearby and responded before rangers could arrive.

The deputy located the man and immediately radioed for a medic because the man had been drinking gasoline. According to a press release, shortly after radioing for a medic the deputy reported an officer involved shooting.

The man was moved to a local hospital and is still undergoing treatment for a single gunshot wound. The deputy was also hospitalized due to a medical condition that occurred during the incident.

As of this writing, the deputy has been released from the hospital and is on paid administrative leave following an internal and external investigation of the incident.