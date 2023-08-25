CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Celina Friday morning.

Just after 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, a Celina police officer was involved in a shooting near Eastview Park, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

One person is reportedly dead, however, no officers were injured in the incident.

There is no information as to what led up to the shooting at this time as details are limited.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation is looking into the situation.

