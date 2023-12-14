TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — An officer was taken to the hospital after a crash on Thursday evening.

According to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews responded to a crash on Little Richmond Road between N Union Road and Olive Road. The call came in at 7:10 p.m.

A Trotwood police cruiser and a civilian car were reportedly involved in the crash.

The officer was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries, but the severity of injuries is unknown.

