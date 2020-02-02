SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield Police officer was injured after a crash involving a semi-truck early Sunday morning, according to police.
The crash happened just after 3:15 Sunday morning. Police say that a cruiser was involved in a crash with a semi at the intersection of North Fountain Street and East Columbia Street.
Springfield Police say the officer was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for minor injuries and has been released.
There has been no word on what caused this crash and if anyone was charged.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Officer injured in Springfield crash
- Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring for 2nd straight year
- Sunshine and gusty winds for this Groundhog Day…Phil predicts early spring
- WATCH LIVE: Punxsutawney Phil makes his prediction
- Governor DeWine wishes Ohio National Guardsmen well as they prepare for year-long deployment