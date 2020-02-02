Officer injured in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield Police officer was injured after a crash involving a semi-truck early Sunday morning, according to police.

The crash happened just after 3:15 Sunday morning. Police say that a cruiser was involved in a crash with a semi at the intersection of North Fountain Street and East Columbia Street.

Springfield Police say the officer was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for minor injuries and has been released.

There has been no word on what caused this crash and if anyone was charged.