BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — An officer called for backup after an incident in Brookville early Tuesday morning.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, an officer was responding to a call on Providence Road sometime before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
Regional Dispatch reported that there was an altercation of some kind but it is unclear what exactly happened.
The officer dropped a signal 99 requesting backup sometime during the incident.
Police said one person has been taken into custody.
Details are still limited.
Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.