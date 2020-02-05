Office Depot in Trotwood closing

The sign of an Office Depot store is shown in Hialeah, Fla., Thursday, April 26, 2007. Office Depot Inc., the nation’s second-largest office supplies retailer, said Thursday its first-quarter profit rose 20 percent, boosted by a jump in international sales and modest growth in North America. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Office Depot location in Trotwood is closing its doors, the company confirmed to 2 NEWS.

The office supply store on 5425 Salem Ave. in Trotwood will close its doors on March 21, 2020. Office Depot says it is a result of the company “continuously optimizes its retail footprint.”

No other Miami Valley Office Depot locations are included in the closure.