Office Depot in Trotwood closing

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Office Depot location in Trotwood is closing its doors, the company confirmed to 2 NEWS.
The office supply store on 5425 Salem Ave. in Trotwood will close its doors on March 21, 2020. Office Depot says it is a result of the company “continuously optimizes its retail footprint.”
No other Miami Valley Office Depot locations are included in the closure.
