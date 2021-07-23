ODOT’s 5-year plan: Invest in biking, walking as transportation modes gain popularity

SPRINGFIELD. Ohio (WDTN) – As walking and biking are used more frequently for transportation and leisure, the state is creating a framework for safety and accessibility policies through the Walk.Bike.Ohio program.

“It is a plan that as walking [and] biking becomes more popular, to try and get out in front of investments that need to be made, kind of some safety trends that are happening throughout the state and just trying to make walking and biking a safer mode of transportation,” said Louis Agresta, bicycle and pedestrian planner for Clark County and member of the Walk.Bike.Ohio planning team.

He said the plan, which was made using feedback from local and state agencies as well as the public, provides research regarding where those investments can be allocated for better walking and biking infrastructure, but it also assesses deeper issues with active transportation.

“In addition to just the infrastructure, it also looked into like trends of why is biking five percent of the trips in the state of Ohio but make up 13 or 14 percent of the accidents. And why are those accidents happening predominantly in minority or lower income communities.”

Avid biker, Kathy Flach, said she knows the importance of having these designated safe areas for pedestrians and walkers in every community after seeing a close friend become the victim of an accident.

“I have a dear friend who was riding in our little town of Tallmadge, Ohio and was actually run off the road and had an accident on her bike because the woman admittedly said, ‘I was not looking at the road, I was looking at my phone.’ So it’s very dangerous.”

Agresta said with the research complete, state and local entities can make informed decisions on how to fund projects that will promote biking and walking safety and accessibility.

“So you know there’s multiple ways to fund it,” he said. “Grants, local projects — but you know it’s really identifying what needs to be done first and then making it a priority, and then from there you can kind of try and piece together the funding to get it done.”

He added while the plan does not put any particular project in motion, state, county and local governments will decide how best to use the research to enhance walking and biking in their communities.