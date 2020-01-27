ODOT wants public input on upcoming traffic projects

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public input on three road projects in the Miami Valley, the agency announced.

The three projects that ODOT wants public input on are:

Hewitt Bikeway Connector (Kettering and Centerville) – The Hewitt Bikeway Connector will have a route along Whipp Road and Hewitt Avenue, beginning at the Iron Horse Bike Trail and ending at the intersection of Bigger Road.

– The Hewitt Bikeway Connector will have a route along Whipp Road and Hewitt Avenue, beginning at the Iron Horse Bike Trail and ending at the intersection of Bigger Road. Kettering Signals Phase 3 – Kettering wants to reconstruct six traffic signals to current standards.

– Kettering wants to reconstruct six traffic signals to current standards. Lamme Road Improvements – A proposal from Montgomery County wants to improve Lamme Road from Alex Bell Road to Bushwick Road and Alex Bell Road to east of Lamme Road in Miami Township. The bridge replacement above Holes Creek is among the repairs, as is resurfacing the roadway and replacing the sidewalk.

Public comments can be made to Tricia Bishop at 937-497-6721 or email at Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov.