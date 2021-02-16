ODOT urges caution after several plows hit, 1 fatality during winter storm

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation reports nearly a dozen crashes involving ODOT plows the past two weeks, including one fatality.

A 71-year-old man died after he hit an ODOT snow plow truck near Cleveland Tuesday morning.

Now ODOT is urging drivers to make room for their trucks when they’re out clearing the roads.

“It came down and it just kept coming down and then the wind starting blowing it and then it really got bad,” said Chuck Ashmore, an ODOT highway technician.

Ashmore said when plows are on the road, other drivers need to give them room to work.

“The best thing would be to stay back and run in our material we’re putting down and give us some room because if we don’t get our job done, then they’re not going to get where they need to go,” Ashmore said.

In just two weeks, there has been 11 crashes involving ODOT plow trucks, compared to eight total last year.

ODOT officials say when a plow is involved in a crash, it could take the vehicle out of service for a few hours to a few days and delays snow removal.

However, most of the damage usually happens to the other driver.

“Our snow plows are very heavy, very sturdy, if you hit a snow plow, you and your vehicle will be the ones that come out for the worst for it,” ODOT Director of Transportation Jack Marchbanks said during Governor Mike DeWine’s briefing Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway patrol is warning drivers to use caution because you could hit a slick spot and lose control of your vehicle.

“If you do find yourself starting do slide, do not apply your breaks because that will cause you to slide more,” OSP Public Information Officer Tpr. Jessica McIntyre said. “It’s best if you just slowly tap your breaks and go into the slide and try to straighten it up the best you can.”

ODOT said now they’re focused on getting shoulders as clear as possible to make room for the next round of snow expected this week.