ODOT to hold virtual hiring event Monday

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Ohio Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual hiring event on Monday, Dec. 7. 

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The department said it is looking for full-time, seasonal highway technicians in Clark and Miami counties. 

The minimum requirements are as follows:

  • Must have a valid commercial driver’s license
  • Must have three months of training or three months experience operating basic equipment
  • Must be able to pass a physical ability test
  • Must pass a criminal background and pre-employment drug screen

Applicants will call (937) 497-6787 or (937) 497-6952 and speak directly to human resource professionals. You can also apply for the position by clicking here.

