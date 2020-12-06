ODOT to hold virtual hiring event Monday

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual hiring event on Monday, Dec. 7.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The department said it is looking for full-time, seasonal highway technicians in Clark and Miami counties.

The minimum requirements are as follows:

Must have a valid commercial driver’s license

Must have three months of training or three months experience operating basic equipment

Must be able to pass a physical ability test

Must pass a criminal background and pre-employment drug screen

Applicants will call (937) 497-6787 or (937) 497-6952 and speak directly to human resource professionals. You can also apply for the position by clicking here.