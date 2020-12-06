ODOT to hold virtual hiring event Monday

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual hiring event on Monday, Dec. 7.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The department said it is looking for full-time, seasonal highway technicians in Clark and Miami counties.
The minimum requirements are as follows:
- Must have a valid commercial driver’s license
- Must have three months of training or three months experience operating basic equipment
- Must be able to pass a physical ability test
- Must pass a criminal background and pre-employment drug screen
Applicants will call (937) 497-6787 or (937) 497-6952 and speak directly to human resource professionals. You can also apply for the position by clicking here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.