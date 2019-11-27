ODOT seeks public comment on upcoming projects in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public comments on upcoming projects around the state, including two in the Miami Valley.

Among the projects is the reconstruction of Salem Ave. from Riverview Ave. to North Ave. The project is proposed by the City of Dayton and is necessary to improve the deteriorated roads and improve bike access, according to ODOT.

The other project is also in the City of Dayton and includes the Wolf Creek Bikepath. The proposal would address a gap in bicycle-friendly facilities on James H. McGee Boulevard between an existing multi-use trail and the intersection of Little Richmond Road.

Those interested in submitting feedback can submit them to Tricia Bishop at 937-497-6721 or Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov by Dec. 27, 2019.

