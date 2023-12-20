DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public comments regarding three projects set for District 7.

The first is project is titled MIA-SR 41 at 175 Safety Improvements, PID 118156. ODOT and the City of Troy are proposing to improve operations of the State Route 41/Interstate 75 ramp intersection and pedestrian access at the interchange. The project would require six months of construction, set to begin in Spring 2026. Traffic on SR-41 will be maintained, with ramp detours.

The next project is titled MOT-GMR Trail Renovations, PID 115197. Five Rivers Metroparks proposes the resurfacing and repairing of the Great Miami Recreational Train from Triangle Park to Rip Rap Road. The project would smooth and restore the trail surface for safety reasons. Construction would last two months and start in Spring of 2026. The trail would be detoured during construction with signed detours provided.

The third project is titled MOT-US40 Repairs at Englewood Dam, PID 101092. ODOT proposes concrete pavement repairs on US-40 at the Englewood Dam. The project would address the deteriorated pavement conditions. Construction is set to begin in July of 2025 and would last one month. A detour would be put in place along US-40 to protect workers. A signed detour would be provided and access to Englewood MetroPark will be maintained.

Issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy, and historic or cultural resources.

Comments should be submitted to Tricia Bishop by Jan. 31, 2024. Feedback can be shared via phone call at 937-497-6721 or via email at Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov.