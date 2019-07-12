ODOT seeking feedback for first-ever pedestrian and bicycle plan

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking for feedback from Ohioans for a plan that will keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe, as well as meet their needs.

According to ODOT, the plan will be called “Walk.Bike.Ohio” and will guide the policies regarding bikes and pedestrians, as well as investments in infrastructure and programs.

Meetings and online surveys are being used to gather the feedback on the visions and goals for the plan.

“We encourage Ohioans to use active transportation, so we want to make sure those modes of travel are as safe as possible,” ODOT Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks said. “We hope to get feedback from Ohioans living in all parts of our great state to help us do that.”

Pedestrian-related deaths are up 60 percent in Ohio between 2009 and 2018. In the same time frame, bicycle deaths are up 22 percent. In 2018, there were 135 pedestrians and 22 bicyclists killed in Ohio.

The work on the plan is expected to be complete by the end of 2020 and final report will be written with recommendations on policy and implementation.

