DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public comments about projects in the Miami Valley.

Three local ODOT projects are in their public commenting period, in which Dayton residents can offer input before the projects begin construction. Comments submitted during this period will be formally documented and considered as part of ODOT’s public involvement process, according to the website.

In Mercer County, the Village of Fort Recovery plans to install sidewalks along Greenville (OH-49), Sharpsburg and Flaler roads near the Fort Recovery Elementary School, located at 865 Sharpsburg Road. The project will expand pedestrian access and is projected to begin in Spring 2026.

In Montgomery County, the City of Dayton has proposed bike lanes on both sides of Germantown St. from Euclid Ave. to the bridge over the Great Miami River. Along with bike lanes, the project will also include crosswalk marking improvements, and ramp upgrades. The project is expected to begin in Summer 2024.

Also in Montgomery County, the City of Dayton proposes reconstruction of Salem Ave. from Emerson Ave. to Cornell Drive. This includes new pavement, curbs, sidewalks, and streetlights and is projected to begin in Spring 2026.

According to ODOT, public comments may include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy, and historic or cultural resources.

You can submit comments via the above links, or by contacting Tricia Bishop at 937-487-6791 or Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov.

Comments should be submitted by Nov. 30.