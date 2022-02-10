DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – ODOT spent Thursday fixing potholes that were causing problems for drivers along U.S. 35 East near Smithfield Road the day before. AAA said $3 billion is spent in pothole-related car repairs each year, but drivers have options that could possibly get those repairs reimbursed.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said least 10 cars were damaged by potholes on U.S. 35 Wednesday.

“It was loud. It was really loud. Like my whole front end of my car jumped up in the air when I hit it,” Gage Stephens from Kettering said.

Stephens described hitting one of the potholes while driving on U.S. 35.

“When I hit it, there were like five cars pulled over on the side of the road, and I was like, ‘Oh man, that’s not good, they probably hit it too,'” Stephens said.

ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning said U.S. 35 East between Steve Whalen Boulevard and Woodman Drive were impacted by last week’s severe weather, causing damage to the road.

ODOT spent part of Thursday repairing the potholes on the highway.

A statement from Bruning said:

“As a result of the recent freeze-thaw cycle, the pavement joint between lanes weakened and numerous severe potholes have developed. ODOT has been working with our contractor on the project to make repairs and ensure the roadway is safe for motorists.”

AAA Public Affairs Manager Kara Hitchens said potholes are common this time of year, so it’s important to keep your car in good shape.

“You want to make sure your tires are properly inflated, they are the best cushion, the most important cushion between you and a pothole,” Hitchens said.

Hitchens said give yourself space from the driver in front of you to catch a pothole in time and try not to swerve, which could cause a worse traffic accident.

“If there’s just no way you can avoid it, try as much as possible to slow down and roll over it easily,” Hitchens said.

You should report potholes you see to the municipality or agency that maintains the road. Hitchens said if a pothole does cause damage, you may have the option to file a claim with that municipality.

“We always recommend to try to do that because pothole damage to cars can be costly,” Hitchens said.

Hitchens said drivers should also report any damage to their insurance company.

ODOT encourages drivers to report any potholes or file a damage incident claim on their website here.