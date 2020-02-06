ODOT reminds drivers to give road crews space to work when driving

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Road crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation are working 12 to 16 hour shifts to keep the roads cleared.

There are nine Miami Valley counties under a winter weather advisory until Thursday morning.

That means hundreds of main roads, highways, bridges and overpasses need to be attended to so commuters can be safe from slick spots and icy roads.

ODOT shared through their social media that as of 7:15 pm Wednesday night, there were more than 500 crews treating roads throughout the state.

Pavement temperatures in NW Ohio are in the low to mid-30s. Snow and ice are beginning to stick. We have nearly 500 crews out across the state, including this truck on US-30 near Van Wert, working to keep you safe. Keep them safe by giving them plenty of room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/3pE1s5AB8J — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 6, 2020

In the Miami Valley, northern counties such as Miami, Darke and Clark are receiving more attention.

With the record-breaking warm winter, drivers in the area haven’t had too many reminders about safely commuting when roads get bad. That’s why ODOT is taking the time today to share some tips.

“We just want to remind everyone to make sure they’re using their winter driving skills,” shared Mandi Dillon, the public relations officer for ODOT. “Slowing down, staying alert and just being aware that even if it doesn’t look slick, you could hit a slick spot…especially as temperatures begin to fall.”

“If you see [a] snow plow there is [a] tendency to want to get behind it, [because] it feels like a safe pocket. But make sure that you’re still giving it some space so that [crews] can do their job and everyone makes it where they’re going safely,” said Dillon.