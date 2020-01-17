ODOT prepares roads for icy conditions

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN)- Roads were dry Friday but drivers could see ice early Saturday.

“It’s a little trickier when you’re not sure exactly what to expect. It looks like this could come in with some ice, ” said Mandi Dillon, ODOT southwest regional public information officer.

Weather can be unpredictable so ODOT is preparing for all possibilities heading into the weekend.

“We’re just working to really make sure those main lines are pre-treated. They’re also hitting a lot of the bridges, ramps and overpasses because they tend to freeze first,” said Dillon.

Pre-treating started Thursday on bridges and ramps. Stripes on the road Friday afternoon showed where crews have taken a pass. That pre-treatment can make a big difference.

“It kind of makes sure that there’s a little bit of a barrier there on the pavement so that when that first set of ice comes in and hits the pavement, it can melt,” said Dillon.

Recent warmer temperatures will work in favor of drivers.

“That means when the ice and snow hits the pavement and hits the ground, it may melt faster,” she said.

No matter what the conditions will be, Dillon says crews are standing by.

“We’re putting together some schedules so crews know they can be called in as soon as that starts to hit,” she said.

