DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Karen Snyder has worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation for more than five years. She started as a seasonal plow driver and is now an administrative professional for ODOT in Montgomery County.

But Wednesday night, you can find Snyder out in a plow truck.

“Basically, I volunteer. It’s not part of my job description, so I don’t have to drive anymore. But I live in Clark County and I want to keep the roads safe for everybody,” Snyder said.

Snyder is one of the more than 150 plow truck drivers for ODOT clearing roads across southwest Ohio; something that is meant to keep people safe in the snow, but is proving to be a dangerous job for the people behind the wheel of the plow trucks.

Since the start of the winter snow and ice season, more than a dozen plow trucks were hit across the state of Ohio. Because of this, Snyder is urging everyone to give them room on the road.

“It’s scary because those drivers can potentially be injured. We’re just out there doing our jobs to make sure you can get where you need to go. And we want to go home, too. Ultimately, we all have families and we just want to get home safe,” Snyder said.

If people do need to go out in the snow, Kara Hitchens, the public affairs manager for AAA, reminded everyone to be prepared.

“We always recommend having a blanket in there because in these temperatures, it’s going to be cold. Have an extra pair of gloves, have an extra hat in there as well,” Hitchens said.

Hitchens also recommended people wipe off the door handles and door jams on their cars so the door frames do not freeze after the rain on Wednesday.