DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is investing nearly $2 billion into the state’s roads and bridges this year, ODOT said in a release.

ODOT District 7 is holding a Construction Kickoff Event on Tuesday, April 5 at 10 am. Those watching will be able to learn more about some of the 829 planned projects and how this spending will impact both motorists and local communities.

According to the release, this event will be held at the intersection of Needmore Road and Brandt Pike, in the United Dairy Farmers parking lot. This location is also one of Governor Mike DeWine’s 150 Safety Intersections.

In case of rain, the event will be held at the ODOT garage, located at 3500 Dryden Road in Moraine.

You can watch the event live here on WDTN.com