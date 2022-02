DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – I-75 Northbound is closed near State Route 725 — Miamisburg Centerville Road.

According to a tweet from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), I-75 Northbound is closed near SR 725 due to a fire.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire. It is also not known if anyone has been injured.

ODOT urged drivers to use alternate routes and to check OHGO.com for updates.

2 NEWS working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.